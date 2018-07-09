Confident of Army's preparedness to meet threats: General Bipin Rawat

The chief of Army staff visited Mamun Military Station to review the operational preparedness and interact with the troops.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday expressed confidence about the preparedness of the force to take on any threat manifested by inimical or anti-national elements.
The chief of Army staff, accompanied by General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of Western Command Lt Gen Surinder Singh, visited Mamun Military Station to review the operational preparedness and interact with the troops, a defence release said.
General Rawat and Lt Gen Singh were received by GOC of Rising Star Corps Lt Gen Y V K Mohan.