App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Concerned about abuse of platforms for fake news, porn; cos should be accountable: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue of fake news is a worry, and added that there are "serious parliamentary concerns" about internet being abused for child pornography. He also asserted that identification of originator of messages was still a problem with regard to WhatsApp.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Thursday expressed serious concern over "public platforms" like YouTube, Google, WhatsApp and others being abused for revenge porn, fake news and content designed to incite violence and cautioned that while digital world cannot be caged, players have to be accountable and responsible.

Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue of fake news is a worry, and added that there are "serious parliamentary concerns" about internet being abused for child pornography. He also asserted that identification of originator of messages was still a problem with regard to WhatsApp.

"I am a great supporter of creativity and freedom but there are also social obligations...But the digital world has to be responsible, accountable and most importantly sensitive. For the sake of earning money, is it right to show what we are showing - this question has to be asked," the minister said at an IAMAI event.

Close

Stating that India is emerging as a large digital powerhouse that will yield golden opportunities, he asked companies not to allow their platforms to be abused.

related news

"You must remember, India is emerging as a big global power and there are forces that want to create hurdles... that is their outlook but you don't allow your platform to be abused for that, that is my appeal," he said.

Terming digital universe a "pious and pure world" and one that was empowering, he however noted that issues such as fake news was a "problem".

"Revenge porn is creeping in India...girlfriend and boyfriend split up... then what happens, platform is being abused," the minister said adding that he had even brought the issue of abuse of YouTube to the notice of Sundar Pichai (CEO of Alphabet).

"I told Pichai also, when you go to YouTube there are many positive narratives like old songs, speeches, enlightening digital material available...but see some of the other parts...the way YouTube is being abused," he said.

YouTube, Google, mobile or other related platforms are "public platforms" that are being misused for porn, fake news, or content designed to provoke violence and flare communal tensions, he noted.

On WhatsApp he said there is still a problem in identifying the originator of a rogue message.

"I have one problem, still going on. Who is the initiator of that sin…and if it comes from abroad, who was the first in India to start it," Prasad said.

He said India, unlike China, will keep its doors open to progressive and new technologies. On data protection legislation, he said it should move through a democratic process.

"India is a democracy and they (China) closed their doors, we won't and we should not.

"I am appealing to all of you, it is time for you to enjoy the success of Digital India, it will create a golden opportunity for you but also be responsible and accountable," he said addressing India Digital Summit.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #fake news #Google #India #Porn #Ravi Shankar Prasad #WhatsApp #YouTube

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.