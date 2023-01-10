 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Comprehensive plan to combat dengue on anvil; monument sites, markets to be fumigated for G20: MCD

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The city had reported 4,469 dengue cases in 2022, and according to the official tally, nine people died due to this vector-borne disease last year. Of the total cases, 1,420 were recorded in November, 1,238 in October and 693 in September.

Representative Image

Municipal authorities have envisioned a comprehensive and pro-active plan to combat dengue this year with focussed fumigation at monument sites and markets in Delhi, which will host the G20 summit in September.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday said this year, "our plan is to make the city cleaner, safer and more vibrant" so that the visiting delegates of the influential bloc go back with a wonderful experience.

A number of meetings will be hosted in the national capital as part of the G20 events, followed by the summit in September, a month when dengue cases are generally on the rise in Delhi.

The city had reported 4,469 dengue cases in 2022, and according to the official tally, nine people died due to this vector-borne disease last year. Of the total cases, 1,420 were recorded in November, 1,238 in October and 693 in September.

"This year we plan to go all-out against dengue, and our efforts would be that the reported cases stand at a bare minimum by the end of 2023. This is also in tune with our vision to make the city cleaner and safer when Delhi hosts G20 meetings and the summit, as also our long-term vision to combat dengue in the successive years," the senior official told PTI.

He also said that fumigation exercise this year is planned to be "tech-laden" and that besides manual fumigation, the plan is to "co-opt various technologies" to carry out the anti-dengue drive.