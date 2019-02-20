App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Complicity of Pakistan in Pulwama strike underlined during India-Saudi Arabia talks: MEA

Briefing reporters on the crown prince's visit and on the issues discussed during the talks, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, said the two leaders also called upon countries to renounce use of terrorism as a state policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condemned the Pulwama terror attack by JeM while "complicity" of Pakistan was underlined during the meeting between the two leaders, external affairs ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters on the crown prince's visit and on the issues discussed during the talks, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, said the two leaders also called upon countries to renounce use of terrorism as a state policy.

Complicity of Pakistan in the Pulwama attack was underlined during the talks, he said, adding both Modi and Salman condemned the Pulwama attack.

Earlier at a joint press event, Modi called the Pulwama attack a "cruel symbol" of the scourge of terrorism and sought punishment for the terrorists and their backers. The crown prince, however, did not mention the strike.

related news

"Last week's barbaric Pulwama attack was a symbol of the shadow of the inhuman danger hovering over the world. To deal with the scourge, we have agreed that there was a need to ramp up pressure on countries extending any sort of support to terrorism," Modi said, without naming Pakistan.

On his part, the visiting dignitary said, "As far as terrorism and extremism are concerned -- which are common concerns -- I want to tell India that we will extend all cooperation to you -- be it intelligence sharing... not only with India but also with other countries."

"We will work together so that we can ensure a bright future for the generations to come," he added.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #MEA #Mohammed bin Salman #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Pulwama terror

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.