 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Complete sensitivity towards dignity and safety of women in news, advertisements expected: President Murmu

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

In a video message while flagging off an All Women Bike Rally, organised by the Navbharat Times, the president said that according to the Constitution, it is the duty of every citizen of India to give up such practices which are against the dignity of women.

President Droupadi Murmu (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said it is expected that the media would have "complete sensitivity" towards the dignity and safety of women in their advertisements, news and programmes.

In a video message while flagging off an All Women Bike Rally, organised by the Navbharat Times, the president said that according to the Constitution, it is the duty of every citizen of India to give up such practices which are against the dignity of women.

"To perform this fundamental duty, it is necessary that the thinking of every citizen should be respectful towards women. The foundation of respectful conduct towards women can be laid in the family itself," she said.

Mothers and sisters should inculcate in their sons and brothers the values of giving respect to women and also asked teachers to strengthen the culture of respect and sensitivity towards women among the students, Murmu said.