English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Complaint against social activist for 'objectionable remarks' against PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, Yogi Adiyanath

    The complainant, Vaibhav Mishra, a resident of Muzaffarpur, alleged in his petition on Wednesday that Garg’s recent social media posts against the PM, and the two CMs were highly objectionable and that he should be booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code

    PTI
    July 14, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

    A complaint petition has been filed against Jaipur-based social activist Sanjay Garg for posting ”objectionable remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on social media.


    The complainant, Vaibhav Mishra, a resident of Muzaffarpur, alleged in his petition on Wednesday that Garg’s recent social media posts against the PM, and the two CMs were highly objectionable and that he should be booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code

    The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CJM), Muzaffarpur will hear the matter on July 22, Mishra’s lawyer Kamlesh Kumar said, adding that details of the social media posts have been mentioned in the complaint.

    PTI
    Tags: #Muzaffarpur #PM Narendra Modi #social media #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.