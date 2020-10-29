172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|competition-for-jobs-in-india-spiked-30-since-2019-linkedin-data-6035161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
LIVE: Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing'
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Competition for jobs in India spiked 30% since 2019: LinkedIn data

LinkedIn said in a statement its data also shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

PTI

Hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, but competition for jobs is 30 per cent higher than last year, according to professional network LinkedIn's labour market data.

LinkedIn said in a statement its data also shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

Professionals in Recreation and Travel are 3.8 times more likely to make the switch, whereas those in Retail are 1.5 times more likely, and those in Corporate Services are 1.4 times more likely to look for jobs outside their current sectors, it said.

Close
In India, Python (Programming Language) emerged as the fastest growing skill in 2019-2020, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5, the statement said.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #India #jobs #LinkedIn

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.