Competition Commission looks at amending recruitment rules

Faced with manpower crunch, Competition Commission is in discussions with the government for amendments in recruitment regulations as it looks to rope in the right kind of people, according to a senior official.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors, has around 197 sanctioned posts but a substantial chunk of them are vacant.

CCI Chairman D K Sikri on Friday said the regulator is working with the government on looking at the recruitment rules so that they are made more in tune with the markets.

"We are like a knowledge organisation and we are not like a traditional department of the government. We need quality people from economics background as well as from the law...," he said at a press meet here.

Noting that it is hiring people, he said the regulator should get the right quality of people, adding that the government has been very empathetic.

"Like all other regulators, we want a certain degree of freedom in deciding and selecting our manpower... Even IBBI has greater freedom than CCI," Sikri said.

CCI Secretary Smita Jhingran said the shortfall of manpower is about 37 per cent at the CCI and about 60 per cent at the Director General office. The DG is the investigation arm of the regulator.

"We have powers for appointment. It is only terms and service conditions that we are asking for through regulations," she said.