App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Competition Commission looks at amending recruitment rules

Faced with manpower crunch, Competition Commission is in discussions with the government for amendments in recruitment regulations as it looks to rope in the right kind of people, according to a senior official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Faced with manpower crunch, Competition Commission is in discussions with the government for amendments in recruitment regulations as it looks to rope in the right kind of people, according to a senior official.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors, has around 197 sanctioned posts but a substantial chunk of them are vacant.

CCI Chairman D K Sikri on Friday said the regulator is working with the government on looking at the recruitment rules so that they are made more in tune with the markets.

"We are like a knowledge organisation and we are not like a traditional department of the government. We need quality people from economics background as well as from the law...," he said at a press meet here.

Noting that it is hiring people, he said the regulator should get the right quality of people, adding that the government has been very empathetic.

"Like all other regulators, we want a certain degree of freedom in deciding and selecting our manpower... Even IBBI has greater freedom than CCI," Sikri said.

CCI Secretary Smita Jhingran said the shortfall of manpower is about 37 per cent at the CCI and about 60 per cent at the Director General office. The DG is the investigation arm of the regulator.

"We have powers for appointment. It is only terms and service conditions that we are asking for through regulations," she said.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC