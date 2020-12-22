Compensation for power cuts, right to 24x7 supply: How consumers will benefit from new electricity rules

The details of scheduled power outages shall be informed to the consumers. In case of unplanned outage or fault, immediate intimation shall be given to the consumers through SMS or by any other electronic mode along with estimated time for restoration.

The Centre has introduced a set of new rules that would guarantee the rights of electricity consumers, including prior intimation on scheduled power cuts and compensation for violating standards of performance.

Here’s what the distribution companies will have to guarantee customers from now on.

Discoms shall supply power 24x7 to all consumers.

Discoms must develop a mechanism with automated tools (preferably) to monitor and restore outages.

All discoms will have to supply electricity to the owner or occupier of any premise in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act.

The processes for release of a new connection and modification in existing ones must be transparent, simple, and time bound. Discoms will have to complete such procedure within a maximum of seven days in metro cities, 15 days in other municipal areas, and 30 days in rural areas.

No connection will be given without a meter and the meters will have to be the smart pre-payment meters or pre-payment meters. Stolen/ defective/ burnt meters will be replaced.

Discoms must ensure complete transparency in applicable consumer tariff and bills.

Discoms will have to set up a centralised 24x7 toll-free number.

Consumer rights

Consumers will have the right to minimum standards of service for supply of electricity from the distribution licensee.

Consumers will get online access to services such as application submission, monitoring status of application, payment of bills, status of complaints raised, etc., through the power provider’s website, web portal, mobile app, and area offices.

Senior citizens will be provided with services such as application submission and payment of bills at their doorstep.

There will be an option to apply for an electricity connection online.

Consumers shall have the option to pay bills online or offline. There would also be provision for advance payment of bills.

Compensation to customers

The commission (power regulator) shall notify the standards of performance for distribution licensees. The compensation amount would be paid to the consumers if standards of performance are violated.

Automatic compensation shall be paid to consumers if the violation can be monitored remotely.

The standards of performance based on which compensation is required to be paid by discoms include no supply to a consumer beyond a particular duration (as specified by the regulator).

The discoms will also have to pay compensation if the number of interruptions go beyond the specified limit.

Discoms will also be evaluated on the basis of the time taken for providing a connection/ disconnection/ reconnection/ shifting.