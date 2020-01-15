App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Comparing PM Modi to Shivaji Maharaj is not wrong: BJP leader

In fact it is an honour for Shivaji Maharaj that after 350 years, someone like Modi is following his path," said Halwankar, former MLA from Ichalkaranji, at a party function at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

BJP leader Suresh Halwankar said on January 15 that he supported Jay Bhagwan Goyal's controversial book which compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shivaji Maharaj.

The book, titled "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", has triggered a row with the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra taking exception to the comparison, claiming that it demeans the legendary 17th century king. "I am in support of the book.

There was nothing wrong with the comparison, he said. "Shivaji Maharaj had instructed his soldiers not to harm farmers during their movements, similarly Modi has come up with a scheme which gives assistance of Rs 6,000 to every farmer. Nobody had ever thought of such a scheme in the country," he said.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil was also present at the event.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi

