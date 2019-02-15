Companies, individuals, governments lend helping hand to family of martyred CRPF men

After Thursday’s attack on CRPF men, which claimed the lives of over 40 security personnel, many people and organisations have come forward to extend their help to the kin of the martyrs.

Vistara airline tweeted that it has reached out to the Indian Air Force and other competent authorities and is on stand-by at the moment to offer all sorts of travel assistance required but the family of the martyrs.UdChalo, a website that offers discounted air tickets to soldiers, on the other hand, also offered help by sharing its coordinates for people to reach to the executives there.

Our heart goes out to the families of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack & salute the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts. We’re an air ticketing co. for defence since 6 yrs. @crpfindia Can we be of any help at this hour? Please call 9272203030 to get in touch. Jai Hind. @adgpi— udChalo (@udChalo) February 14, 2019



We'll do what not each day. Spend countless money on anything and everything. I urge each one of you to contribute towards a cause & to the people who laid down their lives in the service of this nation to safeguard us and our nation.#RIPBraveHearts #CRPFJawans #Pulwama pic.twitter.com/Haq5Qo5ZSj — A D

Additionally, many individuals have come forward and donated to India’s bravehearts or Bharat ke Veer, which is a corpus fund organisation.