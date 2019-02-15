Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Companies, individuals, governments lend helping hand to family of martyred CRPF men

Additionally, many individuals have come forward and donated to India’s Bravehearts or Bharat ke Veer, which is a corpus fund organisation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After Thursday’s attack on CRPF men, which claimed the lives of over 40 security personnel, many people and organisations have come forward to extend their help to the kin of the martyrs.

Vistara airline tweeted that it has reached out to the Indian Air Force and other competent authorities and is on stand-by at the moment to offer all sorts of travel assistance required but the family of the martyrs.

UdChalo, a website that offers discounted air tickets to soldiers, on the other hand, also offered help by sharing its coordinates for people to reach to the executives there.


Additionally, many individuals have come forward and donated to India’s bravehearts or Bharat ke Veer, which is a corpus fund organisation.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #India #Pulwama attack

