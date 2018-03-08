App
Mar 08, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commuters on Mumbai locals will now get medical support from staff

Railway staff are being trained to provide first aid services to passengers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

People commuting on Mumbai locals will now receive immediate medical support from railway staff who are being trained to provide first aid services to passengers, reported Hindustan Times. 

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will train railway staff including  ticket checker, station managers, and even the cleaners and shoeshine workers.

Over 1,019 Central Railway staff have already received such training and are currently posted at various suburban railway stations.

“The basic first aid treatment will help commuters during any medical emergency. We aim to train all the railway staff, which will prove to be a boon for people during golden hour,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR, told the paper.

The personnel are being trained to provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), treat bites, foreign body obstruction, soft tissue injury, poisoning, bleeding, burns and cuts. Necessary treatments will be given to commuters who fall from crowded trains and require immediate medical assistance.
Such trainings would help reduce the time gap to recieve first aid in cases of accidents.

“The move taken by the railways is welcome, as it was urgently needed. However, in case of accidents, the railways generally enlist the help of outsiders and not its own staff. The railways should use their own staff for assistance in such cases,” Lata Argade, Vice President, Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, told the paper.

The Emergency Medical Rooms (EMR) are also introduced at a number of railway stations in the Central and Western Railways. More EMRs are veing constructed at the Sion, Vikroli, Panvel, Kalwa, Ulhasnagar, Bhandup and Diva railway stations.

The Railways has also introduced one – rupee clinic at the suburban railway stations to assist passengers.

