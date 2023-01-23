 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of Monday's full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

Commuters had a harrowing time Monday morning as they found themselves stuck in long jams on Central Delhi roads owing restrictions made ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal.

Police said they received several calls from commuters reporting traffic woes.

Vikas Marg (from Laxmi Nagar to ITO), Pragat Maidan, and Akshardham were three of several such stretches which witnessed intractable snarls.

Ankita Singh, a commuter, said, "Traffic from Noida till Akshardham was heavy. The route leading towards ITO also had jam and the GPS showed 40 minutes to cover a distance of around 6 kilometres." Several commuters took to Twitter to inform others about the traffic situation in the city, with one of them reporting heavy jams on ITO, Pragati Maidan, and Geeta Colony flyover.