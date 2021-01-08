MARKET NEWS

Communication maintained at ground level to avoid any 'misunderstandings and misjudgments': MEA on Sino-India border row

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Source: Reuters

India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any "misunderstandings and misjudgments" even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Asked about the status of talks with the Chinese side over the border row, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the latest round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) was held on December 18 and the two sides have agreed to hold next round of senior commanders meeting.

The two countries are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard, he added.

"In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements to restore peace and tranquillity," he said.
first published: Jan 8, 2021 07:52 pm

