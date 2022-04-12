English
    Communal clash erupts again in Gujarat's Himmatnagar, 4 detained

    The incident took place in Vanzaravas area on Monday night, police said.

    PTI
    April 12, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
    At least four people were detained by police after members of two different communities engaged in stone-pelting in Himmatnagar town of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, officials said. The incident took place in Vanzaravas area on Monday night, police said.

    In some videos shared on social media, some people can be seen throwing petrol bombs on another locality. According to Superintendent of Police Vishalkumar Vaghela, it was a minor flare-up and tear gas shells were also lobbed to disperse the mob.

    "Upon learning about the clash, we rushed to the spot and took the situation under control. We have detained four people from the spot. The flare up was minor and the situation has been quickly brought under control" Vaghela told PTI. Earlier on Sunday, Himmatnagar town witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities after stones were hurled on a Ram Navami procession.

    To prevent such incidents, the district collector has imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of more than 5 people, in some of the sensitive areas of the town, including Chhaparia area where arson and stone-pelting were reported on Sunday.



