Apr 13, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil aim for medals in 50m rifle finals

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 13, 07:50 AM (IST)

    Shooting | India's Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in the top two positions in women's 50m riflr 3 positions finals. They may soon open India's medal quota for today as only two more rounds are remaining in the event. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Shooting | India's Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in the top two positions in women's 50m riflr 3 positions finals. They may soon open India's medal quota for today as only two more rounds are remaining in the event. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 13, 07:47 AM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 07:47 AM (IST)

    Athletics | Indian athlete Purnima Hembram will shortly be taking part in women's heptathlon Javelin throw. After today's long jump event, Hembram slipped to seventh place in the heptathlon competition with 4278 points after five events.

  • Apr 13, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 07:41 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Bajrang wins against Canada's  vincent de Marinis in men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri wins against Nigeria's Soso Tamarau in men's freestyle 97 kg semi-finals and moves one step ahead towards winning a medal. 

  • Apr 13, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Bajrang is leading against Canada's  vincent de Marinis in men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Shooting | India shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in action in women's 50m rifle 3 positions finals. Sawant is on the top after round 1, while Moudgil is in the third spot. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Shooting | India shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in action in women's 50m rifle 3 positions finals. Sawant is on the top after round 1, while Moudgil is in the third spot. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 13, 07:28 AM (IST)


    Wrestling | India's Pooja Dhanda wins against New Zealand's Ana Moceyawa in women's fresstyle 57 kg Nordic group B. 

  • Apr 13, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri is up against Nigeria's Soso Tamarau in men's freestyle 97 kg semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 07:23 AM (IST)

    Squash |  Indian pair Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik win against Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in women's doubles quarter-finals. The pair qualifies for the semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 07:18 AM (IST)

    Athletics | Vipin Kasana joins Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw finals, which will be held tomorrow. 

  • Apr 13, 07:16 AM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 07:13 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pairs Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Manika Batra-Mouma Das will shortly take part in women's doubles semi-finals in separate games. 

  • Apr 13, 07:09 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualify for women's doubles finals after defeating Sri Lanka's Hasini Ambalangodage and Madhushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage in the game 21-11, 21-13. 

  • Apr 13, 07:04 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das qualify for finals after defeating Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang in mixed doubles quarterfinals. Achanta and Das will join Gnanasekaran and Patkar in the finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das qualify for finals after defeating Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang in mixed doubles quarterfinals. Achanta and Das will join Gnanasekaran and Patkar in the finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 13, 07:01 AM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 07:00 AM (IST)

    Squash | Indian pair Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik are in action against Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in women's doubles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 06:58 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda beats Canada's Emily Schaefer in women's freestyle 57 kg nordic group B and proceeds to the next round. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda beats Canada's Emily Schaefer in women's freestyle 57 kg nordic group B and proceeds to the next round. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 13, 06:57 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Divya Kakran wins against Cameroon's Gaelle Alakame Anzong.

  • Apr 13, 06:53 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Divya Kakran wins against Cameroon's Gaelle Alakame Anzong.

  • Apr 13, 06:51 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | India's Divya Kakran is in action against Cameroon's Gaelle Alakame Anzong in women's freestyle 68 kg nordic group B. 

  • Apr 13, 06:48 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Shankar Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar loses against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in mixed doubles quarter-finals in a close game 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11. 

  • Apr 13, 06:46 AM (IST)

    Shooting | Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the second place after round two of three in women's trap qualification. Seema Tomar ranks 10 as of now. 

  • Apr 13, 06:43 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das are in action against Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang in mixed doubles quarterfinals. If they qualify, they both will join Gnanasekaran and Patkar in the finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das are in action against Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang in mixed doubles quarterfinals. If they qualify, they both will join Gnanasekaran and Patkar in the finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 13, 06:42 AM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 06:38 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Sathiya Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra qualify for mixed doubles finals after defeating Singapre's Jie Xue Pang and Yihan Zhou in the game 11-6, 12-10, 14-12. 

  • Apr 13, 06:34 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Shankar Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar are in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in mixed doubles quarter-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Table Tennis | India's Shankar Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar are in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in mixed doubles quarter-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 13, 06:32 AM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 06:27 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Harmeet Desai and Shankar Sanil Shetty join Sharath and Sathiyan in the doubles semis with a win over Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan. The Indian duo won 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8. 

