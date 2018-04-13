Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil aim for medals in 50m rifle finals

Live now
Apr 13, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here is India's schedule for the events at Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast today:
Shooting | India's Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in the top two positions in women's 50m riflr 3 positions finals. They may soon open India's medal quota for today as only two more rounds are remaining in the event. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Athletics | Indian athlete Purnima Hembram will shortly be taking part in women's heptathlon Javelin throw. After today's long jump event, Hembram slipped to seventh place in the heptathlon competition with 4278 points after five events.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Bajrang wins against Canada's vincent de Marinis in men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri wins against Nigeria's Soso Tamarau in men's freestyle 97 kg semi-finals and moves one step ahead towards winning a medal.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Bajrang is leading against Canada's vincent de Marinis in men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals.
Shooting | India shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil are in action in women's 50m rifle 3 positions finals. Sawant is on the top after round 1, while Moudgil is in the third spot. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Wrestling | India's Pooja Dhanda wins against New Zealand's Ana Moceyawa in women's fresstyle 57 kg Nordic group B.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri is up against Nigeria's Soso Tamarau in men's freestyle 97 kg semi-finals.
Squash | Indian pair Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik win against Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in women's doubles quarter-finals. The pair qualifies for the semi-finals.
Athletics | Vipin Kasana joins Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw finals, which will be held tomorrow.
Table Tennis | Indian pairs Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Manika Batra-Mouma Das will shortly take part in women's doubles semi-finals in separate games.
Badminton | India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualify for women's doubles finals after defeating Sri Lanka's Hasini Ambalangodage and Madhushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage in the game 21-11, 21-13.
Table Tennis | Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das qualify for finals after defeating Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang in mixed doubles quarterfinals. Achanta and Das will join Gnanasekaran and Patkar in the finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Squash | Indian pair Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik are in action against Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in women's doubles quarter-finals.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda beats Canada's Emily Schaefer in women's freestyle 57 kg nordic group B and proceeds to the next round. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Wrestling | Divya Kakran wins against Cameroon's Gaelle Alakame Anzong.
Wrestling | India's Divya Kakran is in action against Cameroon's Gaelle Alakame Anzong in women's freestyle 68 kg nordic group B.
Table Tennis | India's Shankar Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar loses against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in mixed doubles quarter-finals in a close game 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11.
Shooting | Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the second place after round two of three in women's trap qualification. Seema Tomar ranks 10 as of now.
Table Tennis | Indian pair Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das are in action against Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang in mixed doubles quarterfinals. If they qualify, they both will join Gnanasekaran and Patkar in the finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Table Tennis | Indian pair Sathiya Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra qualify for mixed doubles finals after defeating Singapre's Jie Xue Pang and Yihan Zhou in the game 11-6, 12-10, 14-12.
Table Tennis | India's Shankar Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar are in action against England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in mixed doubles quarter-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Table Tennis | Indian pair Harmeet Desai and Shankar Sanil Shetty join Sharath and Sathiyan in the doubles semis with a win over Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan. The Indian duo won 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8.