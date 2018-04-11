Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Ankur Mittal claims bronze, pushes India's medal tally to 24

Live now
Apr 11, 2018
highlights
India's medal tally increases to 24
Here's a quick recap of the events at the Commonwealth Games so far:
Top Indian paddlers progress to doubles pre-quarters
Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final
India's Day 7 schedule at the 21st Commonwealth Games
Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg with 5-0 verdict
Young Mitharval wins his second bronze, earns podium in 50m pistol
Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze medal in 50m pistol event
Mary Kom qualifies for 45-48kg finals
Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualifies for 50m pistol finals
Indian shooter Ankur Mittal won a bronze medal in men's double trap finals at the Commonwealth Games 2018. Mittal's victory added another medal to India's kitty. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
With Ankur Mittal's bronze, Shreyasi Singh's gold and Mitharval's bronze in 50 metres pistol event, India's medal tally increases to 24.
Gold - 12
Silver - 4
Bronze - 8
Badminton | Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi wins game 2 (19-9) against Mauritius' Aatish Lubah in men's singles round of 32.
Vikas Krishan to go ahead with long-delayed pro plan this year
One of India's most decorated amateur boxers, Vikas Krishan today said he will turn professional by the end of this year, putting into action a plan he originally wanted to implement after the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Speaking to PTI after confirming his maiden Commonwealth Games medal by advancing to the semifinals here, Vikas said he is now fully prepared to go ahead with his long-held ambition.
"I have made up my mind, I am turning professional at the end of this year. I will be holding discussions with the federation and I am hopeful that they would be supportive. I don't wan to do anything which they resent," the middle-weight 75kg category boxer said.
The 25-year-old Haryana-boxer has had an accomplished career, which includes an Asian Games gold medal, a world championships bronze medal, Asian Championships silver and bronze and a quarterfinal finish at the Olympics.
He had spoken about turning professional after the Rio Games but changed his plans when he could not secure a medal. "This time, I am quite sure about it. I think this is right time because Olympics is no longer off-limits for professional boxers and that takes care of my dream of an Olympic medal. I just hope the federation supports me the way it has always supported me," he said.
Ankur Mittal added to the Indian shooting contingent's medal rush by winning a bronze in the men's double trap event of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Mittal finished third on the podium after scoring 53 in the finals at the Belmont Shooting Centre.
Mohammed Asab, the other Indian shooter in the six-man finals, finished in the fourth position, a climbdown from the bronze medal he won in Glasgow four years ago. Scotland's David Mcmath claimed the gold medal with a Games record 74, while the silver went to Tim Kneale (70) of Isle of Man.
The experienced James Willett was the first to be eliminated. Mittal, the 26-year-old, who won silver medal in the World Championships in Moscow last year besides a silver and gold in the ISSF World Cups, rallied to finish fifth with 133 in the qualifying. Mittal had to be contend with a fifth-place finish in the 2014 Games. Asab shot 137 to get into a shoot-off with McMath in the qualification before finishing second.
Badminton | Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi leads in the game 1 (21-13) against Mauritius' Aatish Lubah. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Badminton | Saina Nehwal trounces Elsle de Villiers 21-3, 21-1 to enter the last-16 of the event.
Badminton | Nehwal widens her lead in the game 2 by 20 points in women's single R32.
Badminton | Saina Nehwal wins the first game 21-3. The Indian shuttler continues to lead in the second of the three games. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Badminton | The Indian shuttler takes a massive 6-0 lead in the opening game. Nehwal is also the second seed in this tournament.
Badminton | Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal is in action against South Africa's Elsie de Villers in women's single round of 32.
Table Tennis | Indian players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra wins against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Feng Chee Leong by 3-0 in mixed doubles round of 32.
Table Tennis | Indian players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra are leading in mixed doubles round of 32 against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Feng Chee Leong. The score is 2-0 after Game 3.
In another mixed doubles match, Indian table tennis players Shankar Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar defeats Sri Lanka's team by 3-0.
Shooting | Ankur Mittal in the top three in men's double trap finals. All eyes on Mittal in the final round to bag another medal for India.
Shooting | India’s Asab Mohammed is eliminated after 50 shots with a score of 43 (50) in men's double trap finals. Ankur Mittal moves to second with a score of 48 in Double Trap Men's Finals .
Here's the double trap men's finals tally so far: (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Shooting | India's Ashad Mohd and Ankur Mittal are in action. Australia’s James Willett gets eliminated in the first round in his home turf.
Here's an infograph on India's medal tally as of April 11 at the Commonwealth Games 2018. (Image: Network18 creative)
Shreyasi Singh held her nerve and produced some excellent shooting to win the women's double trap gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.
The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86.
The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.
The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.
Table Tennis | Indian players Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das wins mixed doubles round of 32 against Sri Lanka's Rohan Sirisena and Ishara Madurangi.
Boxing | In men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1, India's Vikas Krishan qualifies to the semi-finals. Krishan qualified with 5-0 verdict after defeating Zambia's Benny Muziyo. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Shreyasi Singh wins the gold medal in the women's double trap event. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Boxing | India's Vikas Krishan Yadav is in action against Zambia's Benny Muziyo in Men's 75kg quarter-finals.
> Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event.
> The indomitable M C Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the finals to remain well on course to claim India's first Commonwealth Games gold in women's boxing, here today. The Olympic bronze-medallist Indian will square off against Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final. O'Hara, a carer at a nursing home in her country, defeated 19-year-old New Zealander Tasmyn Benny in the semifinals.
> Among the men, debutant Gaurav Solanki (52kg) made the semifinals to be assured of a medal. Army boxer Solanki dodged a tricky opponent in Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in hs quarterfinal bout. The 21-year-old managed to evade several attempts at head-butts by his rival in a bout he eventually claimed 5-0.
> Another Indian veteran L Sarita Devi (60kg) failed to secure a medal after going down to Australia's Anja Stridsman.
> Indian shooters Ashab Mohd and Ankur Mittal qualify for finals in men's double trap.
> India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games
Top Indian paddlers progress to doubles pre-quarters
India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Sharath and Sathiyan thrashed Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0.
The Indian pair had no problems against their inexperienced opponents, convincing clinching the affair 11-2 11-5 11-6.
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty defeated Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6 11-5 11-7 in another men's doubles round of 32 match.
Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Suthirtha Mukherjee got the better of Mauritius's Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Ramasawmy 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the women's doubles round of 32.
Men's 10 metres pistol | Gold medallist Jitu Rai of India ,silver medallist Kerry Bell and bronze medallist Om Mitharval of India pose with their medals and Borobi plush dolls. (Image: Reuters)
Indian shooter Ashab Mohd and Anku Mittal qualifr for finals in men's double trap (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)