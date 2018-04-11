Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Shreyasi Singh bags India's 12th gold, Vikas Krishan qualifies to semi-finals

Shooter Shreyasi Singh claims gold to swell India's medals tally

Shreyasi Singh held her nerve and produced some excellent shooting to win the women's double trap gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.

The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86.

The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.

The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.