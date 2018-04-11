Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Shreyasi Singh bags India's 12th gold, Vikas Krishan qualifies to semi-finals

Live now
Top Indian paddlers progress to doubles pre-quarters
Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final
India's Day 7 schedule at the 21st Commonwealth Games
Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg with 5-0 verdict
Young Mitharval wins his second bronze, earns podium in 50m pistol
Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualifies for 50m pistol finals
Shreyasi Singh wins the gold medal in the women's double trap event. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
With Shreyasi Singh's gold and Mitharval's bronze in 50 metres pistol event, India's medal tally increases to 23.
Gold - 12
Silver - 4
Bronze - 7
Shreyasi Singh held her nerve and produced some excellent shooting to win the women's double trap gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.
The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86.
The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.
The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.
Table Tennis | Indian players Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das wins mixed doubles round of 32 against Sri Lanka's Rohan Sirisena and Ishara Madurangi.
Boxing | In men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1, India's Vikas Krishan qualifies to the semi-finals. Krishan qualified with 5-0 verdict after defeating Zambia's Benny Muziyo. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Boxing | India's Vikas Krishan Yadav is in action against Zambia's Benny Muziyo in Men's 75kg quarter-finals.
> Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event.
> The indomitable M C Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the finals to remain well on course to claim India's first Commonwealth Games gold in women's boxing, here today. The Olympic bronze-medallist Indian will square off against Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final. O'Hara, a carer at a nursing home in her country, defeated 19-year-old New Zealander Tasmyn Benny in the semifinals.
> Among the men, debutant Gaurav Solanki (52kg) made the semifinals to be assured of a medal. Army boxer Solanki dodged a tricky opponent in Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in hs quarterfinal bout. The 21-year-old managed to evade several attempts at head-butts by his rival in a bout he eventually claimed 5-0.
> Another Indian veteran L Sarita Devi (60kg) failed to secure a medal after going down to Australia's Anja Stridsman.
> Indian shooters Ashab Mohd and Ankur Mittal qualify for finals in men's double trap.
> India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games
Top Indian paddlers progress to doubles pre-quarters
India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
Sharath and Sathiyan thrashed Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0.
The Indian pair had no problems against their inexperienced opponents, convincing clinching the affair 11-2 11-5 11-6.
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty defeated Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6 11-5 11-7 in another men's doubles round of 32 match.
Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Suthirtha Mukherjee got the better of Mauritius's Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Ramasawmy 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the women's doubles round of 32.
Men's 10 metres pistol | Gold medallist Jitu Rai of India ,silver medallist Kerry Bell and bronze medallist Om Mitharval of India pose with their medals and Borobi plush dolls. (Image: Reuters)
Indian shooter Ashab Mohd and Anku Mittal qualifr for finals in men's double trap (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final
Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final after defeating Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1. Solanki wins the bout on a unanimous points verdict. Solanki's entry in semi-final assures India of another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
India's Day 7 schedule at the 21st Commonwealth Games
HOCKEY
Men Pool B
India vs England (15:00 IST)
ATHLETICS
Women's 400m Final (17:15 IST)
Hima Das
Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group A
Nellickal V. Neena (14:30 IST)
Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group B
Nayana James (14:30 IST)
Men's High Jump Final
Tejaswin Shankar (15:35 IST)
BOXING
Women's 45-48kg Semifinal 1
MC Mary KOM vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (7:32 IST)
Women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1
Sarita Devi vs Australia's Anja Stridsman (8:02 IST)
Men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1
Gaurav Solanki vs Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama (9:05 IST)
Men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1
Vikas Krishnan vs Zambia's Benny Muziyo (11:31 IST)
Women's 51kg Quarterfinal 2
Pinki Rani vs England's Lisa Whiteside (14:02 IST)
Men's 60kg Quarterfinal 1
Manish Kaushik vs England's Calum French (15:35 IST)
SQUASH
Men's Doubles
Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon vs Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin (6:30 pm IST)
Women's Doubles
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (8pm IST) vs Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery ; Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal vs Dianne Kellas & Colette Sultana (Malta) (13:30 pm IST)
Mixed Doubles
Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Lisa Aitken & Kevin Moran (Scotland) (15:45 pm IST)
TABLE TENNIS
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty vs Shemar Britton & Christopher Franklin (Guyana,
8: 30 am IST)
Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan vs Tauramoa Miita & Nooa Takooa (Kiribati) (7:55 am IST)
Women's Doubles
Sutirtha Mukherjee & Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Kinoo Ruqayyah & Sanjana Alix Ramasawmy (7:20 am)
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Pooja Sahasrabudhe & Harmeet Desai vs TBD (9:05 am IST)
Sharath Kamal & Mouma Das vs TBD
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (12:00 IST)
Sanil Shetty & Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (12:00 IST)
Men's Singles Round of 64
Harmeet Desai vs TBD
Sharath Kamal vs TBD
G Sathiyan vs TBD (all matches 12:45 am IST)
Women's Singles Round of 32
Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (13:30 pm IST)
Manika Batra vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)
Mouma Das vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)
BADMINTON
Women's Singles Round of 32
Saina Nehwal vs Elsie De Villiers (SA)
PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (SA)
Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana)
(all matches from 13:45 pm IST)
Men's Singles Round of 32
Srikanth Kidambi vs Aatish Lubah (Mauritius)
HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius)
Mixed Doubles
Round of 32
Ashwini Ponnappa & Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Jessica Pugh (Eng)
Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy vs Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson (Fiji).
Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg with 5-0 verdict
Indian boxing legend M C Mary Kom (48kg) advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak here today.
It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi. Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far. Despite the height advantage Koddithuwak struggled to connect for most part. She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her.
The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden CWG.
Young Mitharval wins his second bronze, earns podium in 50m pistol
Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval settled for the bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol event but the fancied Jitu Rai finished a disappointing 8th at the Commonwealth Games here today.
The young Mitharval, who has also a bronze in the 10m air pistol event two days ago, shot 201.1 to finish third in the eight-man finals at Belmont Shooting Centre.
Host nation Australia's Daniel Repacholi bagged the gold medal in the event with a Games record 227.2 while Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh won the silver with 220.5.
Rai, gold medallist in 10m, was out of reckoning quickly, having managed 105.0 in what turned out to be a disappointing finals. After being placed sixth at the end of first round of stage 1, Mitharval jumped to the top spot with 93.7. The Indian maintained his lead with his next two shots but Repacholi went ahead by a point after to more attempts.
Mitharwal then found himself in the silver medal position with 148.3 following scores of 9.8 and 8.6, before a 10.2 and 10.0 placed him level with the home favourite. He maintained the second position as he raced to 186.3, ahead by three points over Ahmed. However, he could not continue the momentum and conceded lead in the following round with a 7.2 and 7.6, going down from gold to silver and finally settling for bronze.
All eyes are on Indian shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman as the final round will begin shortly. Both the shooters are at the second and third position after the third round in women's double trap finals.
In the upcoming events, Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki will be competing against Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1.
Shooting | After three of the four rounds, Indian shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are in the second and third position in women's double trap finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Table Tennis | Indian table tennis players Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty win 3-0 against Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin.
Indian women's squash wins 2-1 against Wales. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Squash | Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik win 2-1 against Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery in women's double pool C.
Table Tennis | India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in Round 32.
Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi loses to Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1.
Shooting | In women’s double trap finals, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the third position and Varsha Varman is at fourth after two of the four rounds. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi is competing against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1.
Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event. This is Mitharval's second medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
Shooting | Indian shooter Om Mitharval maintains second position in the men's 50 metres pistol event finals. Ritu Rai gets eliminated after round one.
Indian boxer Mary Kom defeats Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout and qualifies for finals.
Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are now competing for medals in 50m pistol men's final.
Boxing | India's boxer Mary Kom will take on Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout shortly.