App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 11, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Shreyasi Singh bags India's 12th gold, Vikas Krishan qualifies to semi-finals

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 11, 10:49 AM (IST)

    Shooter Shreyasi Singh bags India's 12th gold

    Shreyasi Singh wins the gold medal in the women's double trap event. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Shooter Shreyasi Singh bags India's 12th gold Shreyasi Singh wins the gold medal in the women's double trap event. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 08:05 AM (IST)

    India's medal tally increases to 23

    With Shreyasi Singh's gold and Mitharval's bronze in 50 metres pistol event, India's medal tally increases to 23. 

    Gold - 12

    Silver - 4 

    Bronze - 7

  • Apr 11, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Shooter Shreyasi Singh claims gold to swell India's medals tally

    Shreyasi Singh held her nerve and produced some excellent shooting to win the women's double trap gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

    Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre.

    The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86.

    The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.

    The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

  • Apr 11, 11:07 AM (IST)


    Table Tennis | Indian players Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das wins mixed doubles round of 32 against Sri Lanka's Rohan Sirisena and Ishara Madurangi. 

  • Apr 11, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Boxing | In men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1, India's Vikas Krishan qualifies to the semi-finals. Krishan qualified with 5-0 verdict after defeating Zambia's Benny Muziyo. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Boxing | In men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1, India's Vikas Krishan qualifies to the semi-finals. Krishan qualified with 5-0 verdict after defeating Zambia's Benny Muziyo. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 10:28 AM (IST)

    Boxing | India's Vikas Krishan Yadav is in action against Zambia's Benny Muziyo in Men's 75kg quarter-finals.

  • Apr 11, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Here's a quick recap of the events at the Commonwealth Games so far:

    > Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event. 

    > The indomitable M C Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the finals to remain well on course to claim India's first Commonwealth Games gold in women's boxing, here today. The Olympic bronze-medallist Indian will square off against Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final. O'Hara, a carer at a nursing home in her country, defeated 19-year-old New Zealander Tasmyn Benny in the semifinals. 

    > Among the men, debutant Gaurav Solanki (52kg) made the semifinals to be assured of a medal. Army boxer Solanki dodged a tricky opponent in Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in hs quarterfinal bout. The 21-year-old managed to evade several attempts at head-butts by his rival in a bout he eventually claimed 5-0.

    > Another Indian veteran L Sarita Devi (60kg) failed to secure a medal after going down to Australia's Anja Stridsman.

    > Indian shooters Ashab Mohd and Ankur Mittal qualify for finals in men's double trap.

    > India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games 

  • Apr 11, 10:10 AM (IST)

    Top Indian paddlers progress to doubles pre-quarters

    India's top paddlers, including the duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, comfortably progressed to the round of 16 doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.
    Sharath and Sathiyan thrashed Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0.
    The Indian pair had no problems against their inexperienced opponents, convincing clinching the affair 11-2 11-5 11-6.
     Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty defeated Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6 11-5 11-7 in another men's doubles round of 32 match.
    Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Suthirtha Mukherjee got the better of Mauritius's Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Ramasawmy 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the women's doubles round of 32.

  • Apr 11, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Men's 10 metres pistol | Gold medallist Jitu Rai of India ,silver medallist Kerry Bell and bronze medallist Om Mitharval of India pose with their medals and Borobi plush dolls. (Image: Reuters)

    Men's 10 metres pistol | Gold medallist Jitu Rai of India ,silver medallist Kerry Bell and bronze medallist Om Mitharval of India pose with their medals and Borobi plush dolls. (Image: Reuters)
  • Apr 11, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Indian shooter Ashab Mohd and Anku Mittal qualifr for finals in men's double trap (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Indian shooter Ashab Mohd and Anku Mittal qualifr for finals in men's double trap   (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 09:38 AM (IST)

    Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final 

    Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final after defeating Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1. Solanki wins the bout on a unanimous points verdict. Solanki's entry in semi-final assures India of another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018. 

  • Apr 11, 09:30 AM (IST)

    India's Day 7 schedule at the 21st Commonwealth Games

                     HOCKEY

                     Men Pool B

                     India   vs  England    (15:00   IST)

                     ATHLETICS

                     Women's 400m Final     (17:15    IST)

                    Hima Das

                    Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group A

                     Nellickal V. Neena          (14:30   IST)

                     Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group B

                     Nayana James                                  (14:30    IST)

                     Men's High Jump Final

                     Tejaswin Shankar                            (15:35    IST)

                     BOXING

                     Women's 45-48kg Semifinal 1

                     MC Mary KOM vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku        (7:32   IST)

                     Women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

                     Sarita Devi vs Australia's Anja Stridsman       (8:02     IST)

                     Men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1

                     Gaurav Solanki vs Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama   (9:05    IST)

                     Men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1

                     Vikas Krishnan vs Zambia's Benny Muziyo            (11:31    IST)

                     Women's 51kg Quarterfinal 2

                     Pinki Rani vs England's Lisa Whiteside    (14:02   IST)

                     Men's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

                     Manish Kaushik   vs   England's Calum French     (15:35    IST)

                     SQUASH

                     Men's Doubles

                    Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon vs Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin (6:30 pm IST)

                     Women's Doubles

                     Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (8pm IST) vs Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery ; Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal vs Dianne Kellas & Colette Sultana (Malta)  (13:30 pm IST)

                     Mixed Doubles

                     Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Lisa Aitken & Kevin Moran (Scotland) (15:45 pm IST)

                     TABLE TENNIS

                     Men's Doubles Round of 32

                     Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty vs Shemar Britton & Christopher Franklin (Guyana,

                     8: 30 am IST)

                     Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan vs Tauramoa Miita & Nooa Takooa (Kiribati) (7:55 am IST)

                     Women's Doubles

                     Sutirtha Mukherjee & Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Kinoo Ruqayyah & Sanjana Alix Ramasawmy (7:20 am)

                     Mixed Doubles Round of 32

                     Pooja Sahasrabudhe & Harmeet Desai vs TBD   (9:05 am   IST)

                     Sharath Kamal & Mouma Das vs TBD

                     Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra                           (12:00    IST)

                     Sanil Shetty & Madhurika Patkar vs TBD                (12:00 IST)

                     Men's Singles Round of 64

                     Harmeet Desai vs TBD

                     Sharath Kamal vs TBD

                     G Sathiyan vs TBD  (all matches 12:45 am IST)

                     Women's Singles Round of 32

                     Madhurika Patkar vs TBD             (13:30 pm    IST)

                     Manika Batra vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

                     Mouma Das vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

                     BADMINTON

                     Women's Singles Round of 32

                     Saina Nehwal vs Elsie De Villiers (SA)

                     PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (SA)

                     Ruthvika Gadde  vs  Grace Atipaka (Ghana)

                     (all matches from 13:45 pm IST)

                     Men's Singles Round of 32

                     Srikanth Kidambi vs Aatish Lubah (Mauritius)

                     HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius)

                     Mixed Doubles

                     Round of 32

                     Ashwini Ponnappa & Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Jessica Pugh (Eng)

                     Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy  vs Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson (Fiji).

  • Apr 11, 09:23 AM (IST)

    Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg with 5-0 verdict

    Indian boxing legend M C Mary Kom (48kg) advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak here today.

    It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi. Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far. Despite the height advantage Koddithuwak struggled to connect for most part. She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her.

    The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden CWG.
     

  • Apr 11, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Young Mitharval wins his second bronze, earns podium in 50m pistol

    Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval settled for the bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol event but the fancied Jitu Rai finished a disappointing 8th at the Commonwealth Games here today.

    The young Mitharval, who has also a bronze in the 10m air pistol event two days ago, shot 201.1 to finish third in the eight-man finals at Belmont Shooting Centre.

    Host nation Australia's Daniel Repacholi bagged the gold medal in the event with a Games record 227.2 while Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh won the silver with 220.5.

    Rai, gold medallist in 10m, was out of reckoning quickly, having managed 105.0 in what turned out to be a disappointing finals. After being placed sixth at the end of first round of stage 1, Mitharval jumped to the top spot with 93.7. The Indian maintained his lead with his next two shots but Repacholi went ahead by a point after to more attempts.

    Mitharwal then found himself in the silver medal position with 148.3 following scores of 9.8 and 8.6, before a 10.2 and 10.0 placed him level with the home favourite. He maintained the second position as he raced to 186.3, ahead by three points over Ahmed. However, he could not continue the momentum and conceded lead in the following round with a 7.2 and 7.6, going down from gold to silver and finally settling for bronze.
     

  • Apr 11, 09:09 AM (IST)

    All eyes are on Indian shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman as the final round will begin shortly. Both the shooters are at the second and third position after the third round in women's double trap finals. 

  • Apr 11, 09:06 AM (IST)

    In the upcoming events, Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki will be competing against Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama in men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1. 

  • Apr 11, 08:56 AM (IST)

    Shooting | After three of the four rounds, Indian shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are in the second and third position in women's double trap finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Shooting | After three of the four rounds, Indian shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are in the second and third position in women's double trap finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 08:48 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian table tennis players Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty win 3-0 against Guyana's Shemar Britton and  Christopher Franklin. 

  • Apr 11, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Indian women's squash wins 2-1 against Wales. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Indian women's squash wins 2-1 against Wales. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Squash | Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik win 2-1 against Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery in women's double pool C. 

  • Apr 11, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in Round 32.

  • Apr 11, 08:20 AM (IST)

    Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi loses to Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1. 

  • Apr 11, 08:15 AM (IST)

    Shooting | In women’s double trap finals, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the third position and Varsha Varman is at fourth after two of the four rounds. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Shooting | In women’s double trap finals, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the third position and Varsha Varman is at fourth after two of the four rounds. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 08:11 AM (IST)

    Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi is competing against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1. 

     

  • Apr 11, 08:09 AM (IST)
  • Apr 11, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze medal in 50m pistol event

    Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event. This is Mitharval's second medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018. 

  • Apr 11, 07:54 AM (IST)

    Shooting | Indian shooter Om Mitharval maintains second position in the men's 50 metres pistol event finals. Ritu Rai gets eliminated after round one. 

  • Apr 11, 07:48 AM (IST)

    Mary Kom qualifies for 45-48kg finals

    Indian boxer Mary Kom defeats Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout and qualifies for finals. 

  • Apr 11, 07:41 AM (IST)

    Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are now competing for medals in 50m pistol men's final. 

  • Apr 11, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Boxing | India's boxer Mary Kom will take on Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout shortly.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.