Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze in 50m pistol, adds another medal to India's kitty

Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualifies for 50m pistol finals

Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai have both qualified to reach the final of the 50m pistol event. Mitharval stood in the top position in the qualifying round with a total of 549 points while Jitu Rai scored a total of 542 points to stand in the 6th position in the qualifying round.