Apr 11, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze in 50m pistol, adds another medal to India's kitty

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 11, 08:05 AM (IST)

    India's medal tally increases to 22

    With Mitharval's victory in 50 metres pistol event, India's medal tally increases to 22. 

    Gold - 11

    Silver - 4 

    Bronze - 7

  • Apr 11, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze medal in 50m pistol event

    Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event. This is Mitharval's second medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018. 

  • Apr 11, 07:48 AM (IST)

    Mary Kom qualifies for 45-48kg finals

    Indian boxer Mary Kom defeats Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout and qualifies for finals. 

  • Apr 11, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Indian women's squash wins 2-1 against Wales. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

  • Apr 11, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Squash | Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik win 2-1 against Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery in women's double pool C. 

  • Apr 11, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in Round 32.

  • Apr 11, 08:20 AM (IST)

    Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi loses to Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1. 

  • Apr 11, 08:15 AM (IST)

    Shooting | In women’s double trap finals, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the third position and Varsha Varman is at fourth after two of the four rounds. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

  • Apr 11, 08:11 AM (IST)

    Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi is competing against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1. 

     

  • Apr 11, 07:54 AM (IST)

    Shooting | Indian shooter Om Mitharval maintains second position in the men's 50 metres pistol event finals. Ritu Rai gets eliminated after round one. 

  • Apr 11, 07:41 AM (IST)

    Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are now competing for medals in 50m pistol men's final. 

  • Apr 11, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Boxing | India's boxer Mary Kom will take on Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout shortly.

  • Apr 11, 07:31 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 07:27 AM (IST)

    SQUASH | Indian squash pair of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon are taking on Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin in Men's Doubles Pool game. The Indian duo was leading 1-0 as the beat the Welsh pair 11-7 in the first game. 

  • Apr 11, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Shooting | After round 2, India shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman slip to the third and fourth position in Women's double trap finals. 

  • Apr 11, 07:22 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | In Table Tennis, India's Maitreyee Sarkar beats PNG's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1-Game 4. In Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 2-Game 4, India's Vaishnavi Sutar loses to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye 0-11, 2-11, 2-11.

  • Apr 11, 07:18 AM (IST)

    In men's double trap, India's Ashab Mohd is leading at 86 after third round and Ankur Mittal is at 5th position in the qualification round. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

  • Apr 11, 07:13 AM (IST)

    For India, today's highlight would be MC Mary Kom’s 45-48kg semi-final bout against Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku. 

  • Apr 11, 07:10 AM (IST)

     Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai ​will be taking part in 50m pistol finals at 7:30 am. 

  • Apr 11, 07:01 AM (IST)

    Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualifies for 50m pistol finals

    Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai have both qualified to reach the final of the 50m pistol event. Mitharval stood in the top position in the qualifying round with a total of 549 points while Jitu Rai scored a total of 542 points to stand in the 6th position in the qualifying round.

  • Apr 11, 06:53 AM (IST)

    Shooting | Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is leading in the women's double trap finals with 24 points, while Varsha Varman is following with 21 points at sixth position. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

  • Apr 11, 06:49 AM (IST)

    Here's a list of events scheduled for today where India will participate: (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Here's a list of events scheduled for today where India will participate:  (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 11, 06:49 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 06:48 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 06:48 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 06:47 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 06:46 AM (IST)

  • Apr 11, 06:40 AM (IST)

    Shooting | In men's double trap, India's Ashab Mohd is leading at 57 and Ankur Mittal is at 5th position in the qualification round. 

