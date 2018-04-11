Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 8 Live: Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze in 50m pistol, adds another medal to India's kitty

Live now
Apr 11, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's medal tally increases to 22
Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze medal in 50m pistol event
Mary Kom qualifies for 45-48kg finals
Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualifies for 50m pistol finals
With Mitharval's victory in 50 metres pistol event, India's medal tally increases to 22.
Gold - 11
Silver - 4
Bronze - 7
Shooter Om Mitharval wins bronze medal in 50m pistol event
Shooter Om Mitharval wins a bronze medal in men's 50 metres pistol event. This is Mitharval's second medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
Mary Kom qualifies for 45-48kg finals
Indian boxer Mary Kom defeats Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout and qualifies for finals.
Indian women's squash wins 2-1 against Wales. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Squash | Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik win 2-1 against Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery in women's double pool C.
Table Tennis | India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in Round 32.
Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi loses to Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1.
Shooting | In women’s double trap finals, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is at the third position and Varsha Varman is at fourth after two of the four rounds. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Boxing | Indian boxer Sarita Devi is competing against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1.
Shooting | Indian shooter Om Mitharval maintains second position in the men's 50 metres pistol event finals. Ritu Rai gets eliminated after round one.
Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are now competing for medals in 50m pistol men's final.
Boxing | India's boxer Mary Kom will take on Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in 45-48kg semi-final bout shortly.
SQUASH | Indian squash pair of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon are taking on Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin in Men's Doubles Pool game. The Indian duo was leading 1-0 as the beat the Welsh pair 11-7 in the first game.
Shooting | After round 2, India shooters Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman slip to the third and fourth position in Women's double trap finals.
Table Tennis | In Table Tennis, India's Maitreyee Sarkar beats PNG's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1-Game 4. In Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 2-Game 4, India's Vaishnavi Sutar loses to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye 0-11, 2-11, 2-11.
In men's double trap, India's Ashab Mohd is leading at 86 after third round and Ankur Mittal is at 5th position in the qualification round. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
For India, today's highlight would be MC Mary Kom’s 45-48kg semi-final bout against Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku.
Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai will be taking part in 50m pistol finals at 7:30 am.
Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai qualifies for 50m pistol finals
Indian shooters Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai have both qualified to reach the final of the 50m pistol event. Mitharval stood in the top position in the qualifying round with a total of 549 points while Jitu Rai scored a total of 542 points to stand in the 6th position in the qualifying round.
Shooting | Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh is leading in the women's double trap finals with 24 points, while Varsha Varman is following with 21 points at sixth position. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Shooting | In men's double trap, India's Ashab Mohd is leading at 57 and Ankur Mittal is at 5th position in the qualification round.