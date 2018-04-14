App
Apr 14, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: India finish 4th in men's hockey

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 14, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar have beaten Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) to win the bronze medal.

  • Apr 14, 04:04 PM (IST)

    India finish 4th in men's hockey after losing 1-2 to England in bronze medal play-off

  • Apr 14, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Manika Batra wins gold in women's singles  

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins a gold medal in women's singles after defeating Singapore's Mengyu Yu in the final match. 

  • Apr 14, 06:21 AM (IST)

    Here is India’s medal tally so far:

    With Manika Batra's gold, and a bronze in badminton women's doubles, India's medal tally increases to 54. 

    Gold: 24
    Silver: 13
    Bronze: 17

  • Apr 14, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match: India's HS Prannoy wins the first game (21-17) against England's Rajiv Ouseph.

  • Apr 14, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s bronze medal match: England 2-1 India (Fourth Quarter)

  • Apr 14, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Men’s hockey bronze play-off match: England leading 2-1 with six minutes left in the match. England keeping most of the possession at the moment, while India are trying to play on the counter.

  • Apr 14, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Badminton - HS Prannoy leading first game 16-12 against England’s Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles bronze medal match 

  • Apr 14, 03:52 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar are leading againt Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan. They won the first game 11-5.

  • Apr 14, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Hockey | 26' GOAL! A clever variation involving Amit Rohidas and Varun on the set-piece brings India level!

  • Apr 14, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for silver in mixed doubles
     

    Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for a silver medal in mixed doubles after losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in the final match. 

  • Apr 14, 03:07 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Squash |  Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley is leading in the second game against India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in mixed doubles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:59 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is leading in the fourth game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.

  • Apr 14, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Hockey | 21' Akashdeep finds himself in a great position in the box but is swarmed by the English players crowding the circle.

  • Apr 14, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Hockey | 19' Manpreet Pawar is putting up an all-action show on the turf as he seems to be everywhere at the same time.

  • Apr 14, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins the third game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.

  • Apr 14, 02:54 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Quarter two begins. 

  • Apr 14, 02:53 PM (IST)


    Squash |  Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley win the first game against India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in mixed doubles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:51 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra continues to lead even in the third game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.

  • Apr 14, 02:50 PM (IST)


    Squash |  Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley are leading in the first game against India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in mixed doubles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:49 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins even the second game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. All eyes on Batra to bag a gold. 

  • Apr 14, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Hockey | 12' England are using the width of the turf to play out long passes and create opportunities as the Indian defense works overtime to restrict their opponents.

  • Apr 14, 02:47 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra widens her lead 9-6 in the second game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:46 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Hockey | 9' Conceding the goal seems to have no effect on the Indian players motivation as they get right back to attacking in numbers.

  • Apr 14, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is leading in the second game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. 

