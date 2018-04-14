Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: India finish 4th in men's hockey

Live now
Apr 14, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for silver in mixed doubles
Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze
Somveer wins bronze in men's freestyle 86 kg
Vinesh Phogat wins gold in women's 50 kg nordic event
Wrestler Sumit Malik claims 125kg gold at CWG Gold Coast
Sakshi Malik bags bronze in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin throw
Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg
Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52 kg
Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions
Amit Panghal bags silver in men's 52 kg
Mary Kom claims gold on CWG debut
Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg
Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar have beaten Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) to win the bronze medal.
India finish 4th in men's hockey after losing 1-2 to England in bronze medal play-off
Manika Batra wins gold in women's singles
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins a gold medal in women's singles after defeating Singapore's Mengyu Yu in the final match.
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
With Manika Batra's gold, and a bronze in badminton women's doubles, India's medal tally increases to 54.
Gold: 24
Silver: 13
Bronze: 17
Badminton | Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match: India's HS Prannoy wins the first game (21-17) against England's Rajiv Ouseph.
Hockey | Men’s bronze medal match: England 2-1 India (Fourth Quarter)
Men’s hockey bronze play-off match: England leading 2-1 with six minutes left in the match. England keeping most of the possession at the moment, while India are trying to play on the counter.
Badminton - HS Prannoy leading first game 16-12 against England’s Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles bronze medal match
Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar are leading againt Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan. They won the first game 11-5.
Hockey | 26' GOAL! A clever variation involving Amit Rohidas and Varun on the set-piece brings India level!
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for silver in mixed doubles
Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for a silver medal in mixed doubles after losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in the final match.
Squash | Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley is leading in the second game against India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in mixed doubles gold medal match.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is leading in the fourth game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Hockey | 21' Akashdeep finds himself in a great position in the box but is swarmed by the English players crowding the circle.
Hockey | 19' Manpreet Pawar is putting up an all-action show on the turf as he seems to be everywhere at the same time.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins the third game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Hockey | Quarter two begins.
Squash | Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley win the first game against India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in mixed doubles gold medal match.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra continues to lead even in the third game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Squash | Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley are leading in the first game against India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in mixed doubles gold medal match.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins even the second game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. All eyes on Batra to bag a gold.
Hockey | 12' England are using the width of the turf to play out long passes and create opportunities as the Indian defense works overtime to restrict their opponents.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra widens her lead 9-6 in the second game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Hockey | 9' Conceding the goal seems to have no effect on the Indian players motivation as they get right back to attacking in numbers.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is leading in the second game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.