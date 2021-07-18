MARKET NEWS

Common test for undergrad admission in universities not to be implemented from 2021-22 session: UGC

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the admission to the universities will be based on a common entrance test.

PTI
July 18, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
File image

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admission will not be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Sunday.

ALSO READ: New academic session in varsities by October 1; Varsities, HEIs to ensure full fee is refunded if admission cancelled: UGC

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in central universities during academic session 2021-22 may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-23," the UGC tweeted.

The Union Education Ministry had constituted a committee to look into modalities for the CUCET for admissions to all undergraduate courses at central universities as suggested under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
PTI
Tags: #Common test #Coronavirus pandemic #CUCET #UGC #Union Education Ministry
first published: Jul 18, 2021 09:10 pm

