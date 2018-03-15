App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Common opposition candidate is best strategy to beat BJP: CPI

The CPI today said fielding a common opposition candidate against the BJP would be the best strategy to defeat the lead party of the ruling NDA in the next Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The People’s Restaurant has been set up by Snehajalakam, a pain and palliative care unit associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The People’s Restaurant has been set up by Snehajalakam, a pain and palliative care unit associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The CPI today said fielding a common opposition candidate against the BJP would be the best strategy to defeat the lead party of the ruling NDA in the next Lok Sabha elections.

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said it is possible to adopt such an approach in most of the states. But this strategy cannot be possible at a national level, as also in states where the Congress and the Left, and the Congress and regional parties are "main opponents", he said.

"We believe one-to-one contest (opposition parties, including the Congress, fielding a common candidate against the BJP) is the best, as far as possible. In some States, it may not be possible but in majority of the States, it will be possible, that's what we are expecting", Reddy told PTI.

He said the results of byelections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP lost, are a "big inspiration for secular parties".

"This shows and has proved that unity of secular forces can defeat communalism and 'Sangh parivar', BJP", the communist veteran said.

Congratulating BSP supremo Mayawati for the decision to support SP in the two byelections, Reddy said: "It's because of her gesture (BSP support) this victory has become possible".

"This is creating a good confidence among 'secular forces' and I believe it will lead to more closer unity among the 'secular parties' in the country to give a 'good attack' on the 'Sangh parivar' and the BJP", he added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC