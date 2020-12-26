MARKET NEWS

Common Aptitude Test for admissions to DU, BHU, JNU, other central universities from 2021

The modalities for aptitude-based common entrance exams are being chalked out at the moment and they will likely be implemented before admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities begin for the academic session 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 06:27 PM IST
Representative image

The Government of India is looking to hold a single entrance test for those seeking admission to the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindi University, and other central universities.

The Centre plans to start conducting Common Aptitude Tests for admissions to central universities from the 2021-22 academic session.

The Common Aptitude Tests will be implemented in accordance with the proposal laid out in the National Education Policy. A seven-member committee is reportedly working out the modalities on how to implement the common entrance exam system for admissions during the upcoming academic session.

What is Common Eligibility Test, how it works, what are its benefits and other questions answered

The aptitude-based entrance exams will most likely be implemented before admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities begin for the academic session 2021-22.

The Common Aptitude Test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It would be a computer-based exam with two components – one for general assessment (language, logical reasoning, etc), the other subject specific.

The implementation of this common entrance examination will do away with the need to travel great lengths to sit for different entrance exams and the need to apply separately at different institutes.

The Common Aptitude Tests are further expected to reduce the dependency on Class 12th board exam marks, thereby reducing excess academic burden on students.
TAGS: #central universities #common aptitude test #education #National Education Policy 2020
first published: Dec 26, 2020 06:27 pm

