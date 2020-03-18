App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Committees to monitor SC/ST Act in 25 states haven't met even once in three years

The state-level committees, headed by the respective chief ministers, are supposed to meet at least twice a year, according to the rules mentioned in the SC/ST Act

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The state-level committees, formed to oversee the implementation of the SC/ST Act, of 25 states and Union Territories have not met even once in three years, the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has told Parliament.

According to a report by The Hindu, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot told Lok Sabha that the rules under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act mandate the setting up of vigilance and monitoring committees at the state and district levels.

Of these, the state-level committees, headed by the respective chief ministers, are supposed to meet at least twice a year.

Close

However, the data furnished by the minister in Lok Sabha shows that these state-level committees for 25 states and Union Territories (UTs) haven’t met even once in three years – 2016, 2017 and 2018. The 25 states and UTs include Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, and Delhi.

related news

The data also showed a similar pattern for district-level committees. States and UT’s with no meetings in three years include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Delhi and Puducherry.

The reply, to a question asked by DMK MP D Ravikumar, also said that the government had formed a committee, which is headed by the Union Social Justice Minister, to oversee the implementation of the SC/ST Act across the country. This committee has met only 25 times so far.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #India #Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment #Parliament #SC/ST Act

