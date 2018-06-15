App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Committee to draft Common Minimum Programme for Congress-JDS

Five-member drafting committee appointed by JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka to prepare a Common Minimum Programme. The drafting committee is expected to draft a common minimum programme and submit to the coordination committee within 10 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former union minister Veerappa Moily is among the five-member drafting committee appointed by the coordination committee of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka to prepare a Common Minimum Programme.

While revenue minister R V Deshpande and water resources minister D K Shivkumar are the other two members from Congress, JD(S) is represented by PWD minister H D Revanna and former IAS officer S Subramanya. Moily, a former Chief Minister, had served as headof the Congress manifesto committee, ahead of the assembly polls.

The names of the drafting committee members were announced by Kunwar Danish Ali, convener of the JDS-Congress coalition coordination committee, in a statement. The coordination committee of the ruling JDS-Congress that met yesterday for the first time had decided toappoint a drafting committee to prepare a Common Minimum Programme for governance that would have salient features oftheir election manifestos.

The drafting committee is expected to draft a common minimum programme and submit to the coordination committee within 10 days. The coordination committee comprises Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief G Parameshwara, former Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary Venugopal and JD(S) Secretary General Danish Ali. While Siddaramaiah is chairman of the coordination committee, Ali is a convener of the coalition coordination committee.

Along with a decision to make appointments to boards and corporations at the earliest, the committee at its meeting yesterday had also resolved to continue all major popular programmes initiated by the previous Congress government, headed by Siddaramaiah.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:15 pm

tags #Congress #Karnataka #Politics

