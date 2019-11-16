Committed to upholding values of free and fair press: Patnaik

Since 1966, the National Press Day is celebrated every year in the country on November 16.
Describing a vigilant press as the fourth pillar of democracy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 16 said his government is committed to upholding its freedom.
"Warm greetings to journalists and mediapersons on #NationalPressDay. A vigilant and free press is the fourth pillar of a vibrant democracy. I am committed to upholding values of free & fair press," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.Since 1966, the National Press Day is celebrated every year in the country on November 16.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 06:57 pm