Committed to upholding values of free and fair press: Patnaik

Describing a vigilant press as the fourth pillar of democracy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 16 said his government is committed to upholding its freedom.

"Warm greetings to journalists and mediapersons on #NationalPressDay. A vigilant and free press is the fourth pillar of a vibrant democracy. I am committed to upholding values of free & fair press," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.