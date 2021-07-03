MARKET NEWS

Committed to empowering our traders: PM Narendra Modi on decision to include retail, wholesale trade as MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on July 2 announced the inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under MSMEs as per which the traders will now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

PTI
July 03, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
Our government has taken a landmark step of including retail and wholesale trade as MSME, tweeted PM Narendra Modi. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 described as "landmark" the decision to include retail and wholesale trade as MSMEs, which will allow traders the benefits of priority sector lending, and said his government is committed to empowering the community.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on July 2 announced the inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) as per which the traders will now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Our government has taken a landmark step of including retail and wholesale trade as MSME. This will help crores of our traders get easier finance, various other benefits and also help boost their business. We are committed to empowering our traders."

Official sources said the move will have an immediate impact on smaller retailers and wholesalers with businesses up to Rs 250 crore of turnover in availing immediate-term finance as part of various schemes announced under "Atmanirbhar Bharat" programme.

Close

This landmark decision will have a structural impact for the sector, helping it get formalised by giving better finance options for businesses that want to get structured, they said, adding it will give retail MSMEs the support they need to "survive, revive and thrive".

Retail and trade associations have welcomed the move, saying it will enable traders to get access to much-needed capital having been impacted greatly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Jul 3, 2021 11:30 am

