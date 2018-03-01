Committed to double income of farmers by 2022: Union minister

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala today said the Centre was making concerted efforts to double the income of farmers by 2022 and asked scientists, and others concerned to tackle the challenges being faced by the agriculture sector.

The Union minister of state for panchayati raj, agriculture, and farmer's welfare said there are challenges in the agricultural and environmental sectors.

Agricultural scientists, bio-technologists, environmental scientists must come forward with innovative solutions to meet these challenges, he said.

"The centre is committed to double the income of farmers by 2022," Rupala said at the International conference on Sustainable Agriculture, Energy, Environment and Technology organised under the aegis of Environment Sustainability Management Cell of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here.

He appreciated the efforts of MDU in organising the conference on sustainable agriculture.

Eminent scientist and the president of Oikos Institute, France Professor Arthur Reidacker in his keynote address said there should be collective efforts at global level to combat environmental challenges and work for sustainable agriculture and energy.

He opined that scientists, environmental and agricultural experts must have a global outlook and local approach to combat the challenges in agricultural and environmental sectors.