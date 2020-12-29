MARKET NEWS

Commercial vehicles' entry in New Delhi without RFID tags banned from January 1

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at thirteen toll plazas of the national capital.

IANS
December 29, 2020 / 08:12 PM IST
Air Pollution

In a move to help reduce pollution from vehicles entering the national capital, commercial vehicles without Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags or inadequate balance in the tags will not be allowed entry from January 1.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at thirteen toll plazas of the national capital. The RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

FASTag mandatory from January 1: From how it works to who is exempted from use, all your queries answered

These 13 toll plazas contribute to about 70 per cent commercial vehicles' entry into NCT of Delhi. It was brought to the notice of the air quality commission that RFID is not being fully implemented at these toll plazas.

It was noticed that waiver was being given to commercial vehicles without such RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are big contributors to vehicular pollution, South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1 and disallow entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimise inconvenience to the drivers of commercial vehicles entering Delhi.
IANS
TAGS: #air quality #commercial vehicles #Delhi-NCR #RFID tags #South Delhi Municipal Corporation
first published: Dec 29, 2020 08:12 pm

