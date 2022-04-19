English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Commercial vehicle prices to go up in Delhi as govt mulls hiking road tax

    The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

    The prices of cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as the transport department proposes a hike in road tax of some categories of vehicles, official sources said on Monday.

    The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.

    The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.

    In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around Rs 2,000 crore from various taxes and fees.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Commercial vehicle #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Tax
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 06:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.