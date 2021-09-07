MARKET NEWS

Commercial flights between Kuwait and India to resume from today: Check SOPs

On April 24, during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, Kuwait had suspended all direct international flights from India.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Direct commercial flights between Kuwait and India will resume from today, the nation's civil aviation authority said, Hindustan Times reported. Last month, the decision to resume flights was announced but without any time frame.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it will resume commercial international flights with India and has eased travel restrictions on transit passengers, along with other nations in Southeast Asia and Egypt.

Apart from India, other nations from where the international flights will start operations include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

According to the civil aviation ministry's notification, in September, India started flights between 49 cities under an air bubble arrangement with 18 countries. Special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories under an air bubble pact.

Travel guidelines for international flights to Kuwait:

All passengers need to be fully get vaccinated with any one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The citizens of Kuwait, their first-degree relatives, and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

All passengers will have to present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departing to UAE.

The passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:17 am

