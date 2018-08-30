Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu meets Japanese counterpart in Singapore

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu held a bilateral meeting with Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Seko Hiroshige here today.

"Discussed areas of mutual interests to both our countries and on deepening our current bilateral trade relations," Prabhu tweeted after the meeting held on the sidelines of the sixth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meet.

The RCEP is one of the largest free trade groupings of 16 countries the 10 member countries of ASEAN as well as Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, and India which is expected to join the organisation after negotiations close by the end of this year.