Comments against Yogi Adityanath: SC to hear plea challenging arrest of journalist on June 11

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on June 11 a plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who has been accused of making an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, on June 10 took note of the submission by a lawyer that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The journalist's wife Jageesha Arora has filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition challenging the arrest of Kanojia.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on June 7 night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".