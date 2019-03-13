Comment | West Bengal election schedule draws fire

Subir Roy

The announcement of the dates for the 2019 parliamentary elections across the country has immediately created a controversy in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee at the head of Trinamool Congress is waging an aggressive and strident battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The schedule put out by the Election Commission of India has singled out three states – Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh – for a dubious distinction. They will have elections in bits and pieces on all the seven polling days. This brackets West Bengal with two states which have a reputation for poor governance and violence in public life.

As opposed to this, southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, known for high standards of governance, will vote on single days. What is most galling is that Gujarat, the prime minister’s home state, and Haryana, known for a high level of social oppression and related violence, will also go to the polls on single days.

Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim has protested that “being put in the same bracket with BJP-ruled states like Bihar and UP with their track record of violence and crime, is an insult to this state and its people.”

However, the Trinamool Congress has another more serious objection. The entire election schedule will overlap with the holy month of Ramzan, through which many devout Muslims fast. “This clearly indicates an effort to make it difficult for Muslims to exercise their right to vote,” he added.

Banerjee, who has taken pains not to criticise the election commission, said that bracketing West Bengal with Bihar and spreading out the election in this manner indicates that the “BJP is planning to disturb Bengal.”

This has interestingly drawn a sharp retort from two prominent Muslim personalities. Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the Hyderabad based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said the controversy was “uncalled for”. Muslims on fast stick to their regular work schedule. Another Muslim, progressive and lettered to the core, Javed Aktar, lyricist and poet, found the whole idea of Ramzan clashing with the election schedule “totally disgusting” and urged the Election Commission to ignore it. He called it a “distorted convoluted version of secularism” which was “repulsive and revolting”.

Violence in public life has over the years become endemic at the grassroots level in West Bengal. It began with the way party cadre ruled with an iron hand during the Left Front years and consolidated during the years of the Trinamool Congress in power, centred not just on political allegiances but battle over rent seeking turf.

Political violence has particularly erupted in and around election time. In May last year, during the panchayat elections, according to one count, at least 10 people died. In December last year a BJP worker was stabbed to death. As recently as last month, Satyajit Biswas, a Trinamool MLA, was shot dead. This is an illustrative, not exhaustive, list.

The recent emergence of the BJP as a powerful force, with party President Amit Shah declaring that the party’s seat count would go up from two to 23 in the next Parliament, has turned the state into a political tinder box. Flash points are created by processions sought to be taken out by the party seeking to further communal polarisation and attempts by the state government to ban them in order to prevent trouble. The most recent instance was the government not allowing rath yatras to be taken out across the state by the BJP.

In such a situation, it is logical for the Election Commission to spread out polling over as many days as possible so that adequate security forces can be deployed. With the impartiality of the state police being openly compromised by the Kolkata police commissioner recently sitting beside the chief minister when she went on dharna before the place where CBI officials were holed up in the city, the BJP has sought additional deployment of central armed police forces.

Between the BJP’s single point agenda of furthering communal polarisation and Banerjee’s not always rational harangues against the Modi government, policy issues have taken a back seat during the election campaign. In this atmosphere, preventing violence before, during and after the elections will be an achievement.

Subir Roy is a senior journalist and author. Views are personal.