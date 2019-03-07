Comment | Data shows that India’s exports are increasingly uncompetitive

Manas Chakravarty

There has been much debate recently on what President Trump's decision to end preferential trade treatment for India under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) framework means for Indian exports. Most analysts say it would deal another blow to India's US exports.

It's worth pointing out that this latest blow to our exports come in the backdrop of a steadily deteriorating performance. Indeed, if we take out our exports of petroleum products (POL exports) from total goods exports (because their value depends on volatile crude prices), we find that non-POL exports have been steadily shrinking. The chart shows that our non-POL goods exports have fallen from 14.4 percent of GDP in the September 2011 quarter to 10.2 percent of GDP in the December 2018 quarter.

Indeed, the Balance of Payments data show that merchandise exports, including POL, were a mere 11.65 percent of GDP in 2017-18, the lowest in fourteen years. Exports of services, as a percentage of GDP, was higher in 2006-07 than in 2017-18.

As has been pointed out by several experts, Indian exports have suffered a loss of competitiveness for over a decade. And despite the Modi government's 'Make in India' rhetoric and the improvement in the Ease of Doing Business indicators, the chart shows that exports as a proportion of GDP have been steadily declining in the last five years. To be sure, taking away GSP benefits will hurt our exports. But it was just a band-aid -- far more potent medicine is needed to reverse India's loss of competitiveness.