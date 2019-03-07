App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Data shows that India’s exports are increasingly uncompetitive

GSP is just a band-aid; we need surgery to get exports back on their feet.

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manas Chakravarty

There has been much debate recently on what President Trump's decision to end preferential trade treatment for India under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) framework means for Indian exports. Most analysts say it would deal another blow to India's US exports.

It's worth pointing out that this latest blow to our exports come in the backdrop of a steadily deteriorating performance. Indeed, if we take out our exports of petroleum products (POL exports) from total goods exports (because their value depends on volatile crude prices), we find that non-POL exports have been steadily shrinking. The chart shows that our non-POL goods exports have fallen from 14.4 percent of GDP in the September 2011 quarter to 10.2 percent of GDP in the December 2018 quarter.

Non-oil exports percentage of GDP

related news

Indeed, the Balance of Payments data show that merchandise exports, including POL, were a mere 11.65 percent of GDP in 2017-18, the lowest in fourteen years. Exports of services, as a percentage of GDP, was higher in 2006-07 than in 2017-18.

As has been pointed out by several experts, Indian exports have suffered a loss of competitiveness for over a decade. And despite the Modi government's 'Make in India' rhetoric and the improvement in the Ease of Doing Business indicators, the chart shows that exports as a proportion of GDP have been steadily declining in the last five years. To be sure, taking away GSP benefits will hurt our exports. But it was just a band-aid -- far more potent medicine is needed to reverse India's loss of competitiveness.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Economy #Generalised System of Preferences #GSP #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Leukaemia 'Thousands of Times Harder' Than Expected: Japan Swimmer Ike ...

Rafael Nadal Wants Nick Kyrgios to Set Better Example

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The Closest an Android Phone Has Been, to ...

Lehmann Marks Return to Coaching with Brisbane Heat

International Women's Day: Breaking Gender Barriers, One App at a Time

So Report on PMO Interference Was True, Says Rahul Gandhi on ‘Stolen ...

Does Rahul Need a Certificate from Pakistan About Rafale: Ravi Shankar ...

Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Post ...

All-New Honda Civic Launched in India for Rs 17.69 Lakh, Receives 1100 ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.