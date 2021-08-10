MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Come October, RBI will levy penalty on banks whose ATMs run out of cash

The RBI has launched the ‘Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs’, which will come into effect in October. Under the scheme, a penalty of Rs 10,000 per ATM will be levied if they are out of cash for more than 10 hours per month.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST

In a move that would greatly relieve consumers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks and white label automated teller machine operators to ensure that ATMs never run out of cash.

The RBI has launched the ‘Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs’, which will come into effect in October. Under the scheme, a penalty of Rs 10,000 per ATM will be levied if they are out of cash for more than 10 hours per month.

From October 1, 2021, banks will have to pay a fine to the RBI if they are unable to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs and make sure there are no cash-out situations.

Explaining why the new rule will be implemented, the RBI said in a statement: “A review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public.”

The statement added: “Therefore, been decided that the banks/ White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall strengthen their systems/ mechanisms to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs and ensure timely replenishment to avoid cash-outs. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously and shall attract a monetary penalty.”

Close

Related stories

In the case of white label ATMs, the penalty would be charged to the bank that is meeting the cash requirement of that particular machine. The bank will be allowed to recover the penalty amount from the white label ATM’s operator.

The Scheme of Penalty will be administered by the ‘Issue Departments’ of the regional offices of the bank. The competent authority to impose the penalty will be the officer-in-charge of the Issue Department of the regional office under whose jurisdiction the ATMs are located.

To appeal against the decision of the competent authority, banks/ WLAOs will have to reach out to the regional director/officer-in-charge of the regional office concerned, within one month from the date of imposition of penalty. Appeals would be considered only in cases of genuine reasons beyond the control of bank/ WLAOs such as the imposition of lockdown or strike.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ATM #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.