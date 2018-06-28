Come Janmashtami, you can go on a 'cow safari' in bullock carts in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government, which boasts of being the only state with a Cow Ministry, is planning to launch ‘cow safaris’, much like tiger safaris, on the outskirts of Jaipur, The Times of India has reported.

The Hingonia Gaushala in Jaipur has announced that cow safaris will be launched, where visitors will be able to spend time with 15,000 cows. The visitors can watch them graze in open meadows and even feed them, clean them, massage them and milk them.

The safari also has arrangements for visitors to stay in climb-up machan huts on trees. Enthusiasts can take the safari on bullock carts, which will take them through muddy terrain of the forest area surrounding Hingonia Gaushala.

The safari is ready to be launched on Janmashtami.

Radha Priya Das, in charge of the Hingonia Gaushala, has announced that work for the cow safari has been undertaken as a part of tourism development in the state. Das added that the safari will be free for visitors but they will have to pay tariff for staying in the machan huts.

The cow safari will educate visitors on different breeds of cows native to India and their characteristics. Visitors will even be allowed to adopt a cow.

In 2016, Hingonia Gaushala had hit headlines when thousands of cows had died reportedly due to mismanagement by government authorities. The management of the gaushala was then handed over to an NGO which brought 30 bulls and 20 cows into the cow shelter from Bikaner.

The gaushala announced that once the cow safari kicks in, they will also bring in a ‘bull safari’ as the adjoining land has around 10,000 bulls.