COMCASA indication of growing trust between US, India: James Mattis

A communications compatibility and security agreement signed between India and the US is an indication of growing trust between the two countries, Defence Secretary James Mattis said Monday.

The Communication and Information on Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA), which paves the way for transfer of communication security equipment from the US to India was inked after the first 2+2 dialogue between the two countries in New Delhi earlier this month when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mattis.

Mattis said 2+2 dialogue had a "very positive" outcome.

"We've signed some enabling document to what I would call them, enabling a closer military relationship, additional sharing of information we need to keep secure; that we would share with a country that we trust," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.

"So is an indication of growing trust, growing partnership and have a mutually beneficial efforts on the part of both of us," he said.

Mattis said there will be additional documents that the two countries would sign as the two countries "mature the relationship", and "its all going according to plan".

India and the US continues to work together on everything from exercises to exchange of officers, he said.