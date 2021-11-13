MARKET NEWS

English
Colonel, wife, son and 4 soldiers killed in ambush by militants in Manipur

Colonel Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles unit that was targeted by the militants

Moneycontrol News
November 13, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
Representative image of an Indian Army convoy (Reuters)

An Indian Army colonel, his wife, son and four soldiers were among the seven persons killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur on November 13.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10 am in Churachandpur district of the hill-state located close to the Myanmar border. The militants had targeted a convoy of the Assam Rifles.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles unit that was targeted by the insurgents. An India Today report citing sources claimed that the attack was carried out by a Manipur-based insurgent outfit - People’s Liberation Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives due to the fatal insurgent attack. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members," he said.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh condemned the "cowardly" ambush, adding that the state forces and paramilitary have launched a search operation to track down the militants involved in the fatal attack.
#Assam Rifles #Indian Army #Manipur
first published: Nov 13, 2021 03:09 pm

