Colonel, wife, son and 4 soldiers killed in ambush by militants in Manipur

Representative image of an Indian Army convoy (Reuters)

An Indian Army colonel, his wife, son and four soldiers were among the seven persons killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur on November 13.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10 am in Churachandpur district of the hill-state located close to the Myanmar border. The militants had targeted a convoy of the Assam Rifles.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles unit that was targeted by the insurgents. An India Today report citing sources claimed that the attack was carried out by a Manipur-based insurgent outfit - People’s Liberation Army.



The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.

My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives due to the fatal insurgent attack. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members," he said.



Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh condemned the "cowardly" ambush, adding that the state forces and paramilitary have launched a search operation to track down the militants involved in the fatal attack.