App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Colonel, Major among five security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir

Army officers Col Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj, and Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi were among the deceased, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image.
Representational Image.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at a village in Handwara in north Kashmir that also saw the elimination of two terrorists, officials said on Sunday.

Army officers Col Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj, and Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi were among the deceased, they said.

Col Sharma was leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists hiding in a house at the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday, the officials said.

Close

As the hostages were being rescued, the team, which also consisted of a Lance Naik and a Rifleman, came under heavy fire which was effectively retaliated by the security personnel in the outer cordon, they said.

related news

In the early hours of Sunday, a major offensive was launched by the security forces as there had been no contact with the Colonel or his team, the officials said.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, they said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 3, 2020 09:13 am

tags #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Terrorism

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 3: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 12,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 3: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 12,000

Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals

Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals

Coronavirus impact | Nine lakh people undertook virtual tour of Patna zoo in a week: Official

Coronavirus impact | Nine lakh people undertook virtual tour of Patna zoo in a week: Official

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.