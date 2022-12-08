 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Collegium system law of land, must be followed: Supreme Court

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

The collegium system has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the central government, with the mechanism of judges appointing judges drawing criticism from different quarters.

The Supreme Court said on Thursday the collegium system of appointment of judges is the law of the land and comments against it are "not well taken".

The apex court observed that any law declared by it is "binding" on all stakeholders and the collegium system must be followed.

The top court was hearing a matter relating to the alleged delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges to constitutional courts.

Observing that comments made on the Supreme Court collegium by the government functionaries are "not well taken", a bench headed by Justice SK Kaul asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to advise the government about it.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had on November 25 launched a fresh attack, saying the collegium system is "alien" to the Constitution.