Colleges in Kerala to reopen on October 4

(File image)

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased in Kerala, colleges in the state will reopen on October 4 after a gap of over a year, adhering to health protocols.

Higher Education Department Joint Secretary Sajukumar, in an order, said classes for the final semesters of degree and post-graduate courses will be started, strictly adhering to COVID-19 health protocols.

"All institutions under the Higher Education department shall start functioning from October 4," it said.

The final year PG courses will be held with full attendance while it would be 50 per cent for final year degree courses, it said, adding that the timings can be decided by the college councils as per the space available in the institutions.

Importance should be given to practical classes for the science subjects, the order said, adding that the classes for other semesters will continue online.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The classrooms, libraries and laboratories should be sanitized well before the commencement of classes and the institutions can seek assistance from the local self government bodies concerned, health workers or NGOs," the order said.

The state government asked the respective institutional heads to ensure that the students follow strict COVID-19 health protocol.

"The institutions should ensure availability of adequate number of masks, sanitisers and hand wash facilities. Gatherings should be avoided," the order said.

It also directed the institutions to approach the health department to arrange vaccination drives for students and staff.

On September 7, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that all higher educational institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, would be allowed to function from October 4 for final year students.

He, however, had said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of the vaccination.

As part of easing restrictions, the government had that day decided do away with night curfew and 'stringent intensified' restrictions on Sundays.

The Chief Minister had said that the decision was taken as the Total Positivity Rate in the state, which was around 18.49 per cent in the last week of August, fell to 17.91 in the first week of September.