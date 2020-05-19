App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Collect only tuition fees, Delhi HC tells 2 private schools

The court issued notice to the Delhi government, the police and the DoE on the plea and sought their stand by June 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed two private schools here not to collect from students any amount other than the tuition fees that too as per rates prevailing prior to October 31 last year. Justice Rajiv Shakdher also directed the schools, both in south Delhi, to pay salaries of staff and teachers at rates presently prevailing.

The directions came on the schools' plea challenging the Directorate of Education's (DoE) April 22 finding, that the two institutions had illegally hiked fees and compelled parents to pay that along with arrears, and its recommendation to lodge an FIR against the management and seal the premises.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government, the police and the DoE on the plea and sought their stand by June 8.

Close

It asked the school management or officials to join the police investigation into the authenticity of some e-mails sent to the two schools allegedly by the DoE allowing them to hike their fees.

related news

The DoE has lodged a complaint with the police regarding the e-mails, the court noted and directed the Cyber Cell to file a report with regard to the genuineness of the e-mails.

The court further directed the police that, meanwhile, no coercive steps be taken against the schools' management till the next date of hearing on June 8.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Delhi HC #education #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.