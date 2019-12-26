App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cold wave intensifies in parts of Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at -3 degrees Celsius

Severe cold conditions with ground frost and dense fog threw normal life out of gear in the Shekhawati area, comprising Churu, Sikar and Jhununu districts and nearby areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cold wave intensified its grip in parts of Rajasthan on December 26 with the night temperature dipping 1 to 5 degrees Celsius at many places across the state. Fatehpur town in Sikar district recorded a night temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius, which is this season'slowest so far.

Severe cold conditions with ground frost and dense fog threw normal life out of gear in the Shekhawati area, comprising Churu, Sikar and Jhununu districts and nearby areas.

According to the meteorological department, Sikar recorded the night temperature at 0 degree Celsius while it was 0.5 degree Celsius in Pilani.

Close

Mount Abu, the hill station, recorded 1 degree Celsius while Churu, Vanasthali, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Ajmer recorded the night temperature at 1.3, 3.2, 3.7, 3.9 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

related news

The minimum temperature in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Dabok and Barmer was 5.6, 5.8, 6.4, and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 48 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Indian #Rajasthan

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.