Cold wave intensifies in parts of Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at -3 degrees Celsius

Cold wave intensified its grip in parts of Rajasthan on December 26 with the night temperature dipping 1 to 5 degrees Celsius at many places across the state. Fatehpur town in Sikar district recorded a night temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius, which is this season'slowest so far.

Severe cold conditions with ground frost and dense fog threw normal life out of gear in the Shekhawati area, comprising Churu, Sikar and Jhununu districts and nearby areas.

According to the meteorological department, Sikar recorded the night temperature at 0 degree Celsius while it was 0.5 degree Celsius in Pilani.

Mount Abu, the hill station, recorded 1 degree Celsius while Churu, Vanasthali, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Ajmer recorded the night temperature at 1.3, 3.2, 3.7, 3.9 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Dabok and Barmer was 5.6, 5.8, 6.4, and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 48 hours. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.