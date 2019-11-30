Cold wave intensifies in Ladakh, parts of Kashmir record sub-zero temp

Cold wave intensified in the Union Territory of Ladakh while parts of Kashmir, including the famous hill resort of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, also reeled under sub-zero temperatures after the recent snowfall, the MeT office said on Saturday.

At a low of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil town was the coldest recorded place in Ladakh region followed by Leh town which recorded a minimum of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius, a spokesperson of the MeT department said.

He said the maximum temperature in Leh and Kargil was 2.6 degrees Celsius and 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, a star attraction for tourists visiting the valley during winter, also marked a dip in the night temperature which settled at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

The hill resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir also recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said, adding that Kupwara town of north Kashmir also recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar marked an increase in the mercury with maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 10.6 and 2.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. While the day temperature is 1.5 degrees below the season's average, the night temperature continued to stay 3.6 degrees above normal during this part of the season, the spokesman said.

The maximum temperature in Jammu registered an increase of almost two degrees settling at 24.3 degrees Celsius, he said.

However, the night temperature in the city marked a dip and settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 12.3 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.