Cold wave in UP: Temperature hits zero degrees Celsius in Kanpur

Bahraich recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 1.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 1.6 degrees Celsius and Furstaganj in Amethi district 1.4 degrees Celsius, it said.
The temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours of December 30 while Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave tightened its grip on the state, the meteorological department said.
Bahraich recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 1.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 1.6 degrees Celsius and Furstaganj in Amethi district 1.4 degrees Celsius, it said.Fatehpur recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Sutanpur 2.4 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 2.5 degrees Celsius, Churk in Sonbhadra 2.6 degrees Celsius and Banda 3.0 degrees Celsius, the department said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 05:45 pm