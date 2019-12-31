App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cold wave in UP: Temperature hits zero degrees Celsius in Kanpur

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours of December 30 while Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave tightened its grip on the state, the meteorological department said.

Bahraich recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 1.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 1.6 degrees Celsius and Furstaganj in Amethi district 1.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Fatehpur recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Sutanpur 2.4 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 2.5 degrees Celsius, Churk in Sonbhadra 2.6 degrees Celsius and Banda 3.0 degrees Celsius, the department said.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

