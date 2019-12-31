Cold wave in UP: Temperature hits zero degrees Celsius in Kanpur

The temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours of December 30 while Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow shivered at 0.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave tightened its grip on the state, the meteorological department said.

Bahraich recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 1.8 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 1.6 degrees Celsius and Furstaganj in Amethi district 1.4 degrees Celsius, it said.