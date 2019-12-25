Cold wave continues in Rajasthan, Sikar coldest at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave continued in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius on December 25. Pilani, Churu, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar recorded minimum temperature of of 4.3 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Night temperature in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Dabok was 6.1 degrees Celsius, 7.1 degrees Celsius, 9.5 degrees Celsius, 10.2 degrees Celsius and 12.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.