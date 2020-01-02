App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cold wave conditions persist in Rajasthan; Banasthali coldest at 3.3 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in most places was recorded between 12.6 and 22.6 degrees Celsius.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Rajasthan on January 2 with few places witnessing dense fog, a Meteorological Department official said. Banasthali was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 3.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur.

The mercury settled at a low of 4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, 4.2 in Bikaner, 4.4 in Sriganganagar, 5.5 each in Pilani and Jaisalmer, 6.2 in Churu, 8.2 in Barmer, 8.5 in Sikar, 9.6 in Swai Madhopur, 10.3 in Jodhpur and 10.5 each in Ajmer and Jaipur.

The maximum temperature in most places was recorded between 12.6 and 22.6 degrees Celsius.

Close

Sriganganagar, however, recorded a maximum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

related news

Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota and Jhalawar witnessed dense fog.

The weather department has forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Meteorological Department #Rajasthan

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.