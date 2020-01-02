Cold wave conditions persist in Rajasthan; Banasthali coldest at 3.3 degrees Celsius

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Rajasthan on January 2 with few places witnessing dense fog, a Meteorological Department official said. Banasthali was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 3.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur.

The mercury settled at a low of 4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, 4.2 in Bikaner, 4.4 in Sriganganagar, 5.5 each in Pilani and Jaisalmer, 6.2 in Churu, 8.2 in Barmer, 8.5 in Sikar, 9.6 in Swai Madhopur, 10.3 in Jodhpur and 10.5 each in Ajmer and Jaipur.

The maximum temperature in most places was recorded between 12.6 and 22.6 degrees Celsius.

Sriganganagar, however, recorded a maximum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota and Jhalawar witnessed dense fog.