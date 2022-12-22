 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cold food, heated arguments — should IndiGo get an oven now?

Ameya Joshi
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

With narrow-bodied planes, no hot meals, and slimline seats the foreign skies do not look clear for IndiGo, and it may well have to course correct, if it hasn’t already.

Screengrabs from the viral video shared by @HashTagCricket on Twitter.

IndiGo is in the news again, but for the wrong reason — an altercation between a passenger and the crew on its flight from Istanbul. While an investigation by the authorities would shed light on what exactly transpired, and lead to action against the guilty, the event puts the focus back on long-haul flights of no-frills carriers, and the lack of ovens in IndiGo’s planes.

As the airline finalises its LOPA (Layout of Passenger Amenities) for the Airbus A321XLRs which are due in 2024 (subject to certification), this incident could make the airline revisit its planning, if not change course completely.

Indigo’s flights to Istanbul are the longest in its network. Part of its first codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines, these flights have faced repeated setbacks. The inaugural flight was impacted by the closure of Pakistani airspace post the Balakot strikes. When things normalised, strong headwinds led to the airline having to leave behind the baggage. And then there was the pandemic.

A lot has changed, but for the ovens

True to its focus on cost control, IndiGo has opted not to have ovens on-board. The additional weight increases fuel consumption, among others. But that means that it cannot serve hot meals on board. It serves ready-to-eat items like noodles, upma, poha, etc.