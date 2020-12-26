MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Cold conditions persist in Delhi, mercury likely to rise slightly

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

PTI
December 26, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST
(Image: Reuters/File image)

(Image: Reuters/File image)

Cold conditions persisted in the national capital as the minimum temperature remained below five degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

"Shallow” fog reduced visibility to 1000 meters at Safdarjung and 800 meters in the Palam area, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said.

According to the weather department, "very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is "dense”, 201 and 500 "moderate”, and 501 and 1,000 "shallow”.

The mercury is likely to increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

Close

Related stories

Moderate fog is likely during this period, Srivastava said.

Cold wave conditions will return December 29 onwards, he said.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly but it was still "very poor”.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 324 at 9 am.

The 24-hour average AQI was 357 on Friday, 423 on Thursday, 433 on Wednesday and 418 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

A marginal improvement is predicted by Sunday as wind speed picks up under the influence of the WD, Srivastava said.

However, he said, the air quality will dip again, starting Monday, due to predicted high humidity, low wind speed and temperatures.
PTI
TAGS: #Delhi #IMD #India #India Meteorological Department #Weather
first published: Dec 26, 2020 12:20 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.